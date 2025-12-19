Friday OTT Releases December 19, 2025: Movies and Web Series to Watch

If you’re planning a relaxed weekend or looking for fresh content to stream after a long day, this Friday brings plenty of new options across major OTT platforms. December 19, 2025, sees the release of several movies and web series spanning crime thrillers, emotional dramas, psychological mysteries, and the much-awaited finale of a popular show. Here’s a look at the top OTT releases dropping today.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders – Netflix

Streaming on Netflix from December 19, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a crime mystery that dives deep into a shocking family homicide. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, who investigates a brutal murder linked to a wealthy and influential family. As the case unfolds, layers of betrayal, greed, and hidden motives come to light. The film promises suspense, unexpected twists, and an intense investigative journey, making it a solid pick for thriller lovers.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 – Amazon Prime Video

The final season of Four More Shots Please! Arrives on Prime Video today. The series continues to follow the lives of four close friends, portrayed by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, as they deal with relationships, careers, and personal choices in Mumbai. Season 4 focuses on emotional resolutions, personal growth, and the strength of friendship, bringing the story to a bold and heartfelt conclusion.

Mrs. Deshpande – JioHotstar

MRS. Deshpande premieres on JioHotstar as a dark psychological thriller starring Madhuri Dixit in a powerful, understated role. The series follows her character as she assists law enforcement in tracking down a dangerous copycat killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the six-episode series builds tension through its eerie atmosphere, psychological depth, and fast-paced narrative rather than relying on typical horror elements.

Dominic and the Ladies Purse – ZEE5

ZEE5 releases the Malayalam mystery-comedy Dominic and the Ladies Purse on December 19. Mammootty stars as Dominic, a retired police officer turned private detective. The plot begins with a simple task—finding the owner of a misplaced purse—but quickly spirals into a complex and amusing investigation. The film blends humor with mystery, offering clever twists and engaging storytelling.

Nayanam – ZEE5

Also streaming on ZEE5, Nayanam is a Telugu psychological thriller series with an unusual concept. The story centers on an ophthalmologist whose illegal scientific experiments allow him to spy on people’s private lives. What starts as curiosity soon turns into obsession, drawing him into a dangerous world of secrets and crime. The series explores the thin line between scientific ambition and moral collapse.

With such a diverse lineup of new releases, December 19, 2025, offers something for every kind of viewer. Whether you enjoy intense mysteries, emotional dramas, or thought-provoking thrillers, this Friday’s OTT slate is worth adding to your watchlist. Happy streaming

Also read: Hyderabad Schools Christmas Holiday Schedule 2025; Check here!