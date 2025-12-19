Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it

After a successful theatrical run, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is all set for its digital debut. The romantic drama, which reportedly grossed over ₹110 crore worldwide, will stream exclusively on ZEE5 starting December 26, marking its world digital premiere before the end of the year.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, the film features Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa. The supporting cast includes Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera.

Announcing the premiere, ZEE5 shared on social media, “This Holiday Season, har gulaab mein ishq dikhega, aur uske kaanton mein Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! Premieres 26th December, only on ZEE5.”

Reacting to the OTT release, Harshvardhan Rane said the overwhelming response from cinema audiences made the film’s journey special and added that he is excited to reach a wider audience through digital streaming. Sonam Bajwa, for whom 2025 has been a milestone year with three Hindi releases, said she was happy to wrap up the year with the film’s OTT premiere.

About the film

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat centres on Vikramaditya, a powerful yet emotionally volatile man whose love is intense and unrestrained, and Adaa, a strong, independent woman determined to hold on to her identity. What starts as deep attraction gradually turns into a consuming relationship marked by passion, obsession, and emotional conflict. As Vikramaditya’s love becomes increasingly possessive, Adaa is forced to choose between desire and self-respect.

The film performed particularly well in urban centres and multiplexes, contributing to its impressive global box office collection of over ₹110 crore. Director Milap Zaveri expressed hope that the digital release would allow audiences to experience the film’s raw emotion and intensity in a more personal setting, helping it connect with an even larger audience on OTT platforms.