Kali Puja 2025 School Holidays: State-Wise List of School Closures

With the festive season of Kali Puja and Diwali approaching, schools across several states in India are announcing holidays for students to celebrate. While northern India gears up for Diwali, the eastern states, particularly West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, celebrate Kali Puja with great enthusiasm. Here’s a detailed look at the state-wise school holiday schedule for 2025.

Kali Puja School Holidays

West Bengal: Schools in West Bengal will remain closed until October 24 for the festive Puja vacation. Students are currently enjoying an extended holiday that began on September 24. The Durga Puja break, initially scheduled to start on September 26, was advanced due to natural calamities, giving students a longer festive break.

Odisha: Schools in Odisha are expected to remain closed on October 20 to mark Deepavali and Kali Puja celebrations.

Assam: The state of Assam is likely to announce a school holiday on October 20 for the combined observance of Deepavali and Kali Puja.

Tripura: Although no official announcement has been made, schools in Tripura are expected to remain closed on Monday, October 20, for Kali Puja festivities.

Diwali School Holidays

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in UP will observe Diwali holidays from October 20 to 23, reopening on October 24. With the preceding Sunday holiday on October 19, students will get a continuous five-day break to enjoy the festival with their families.

Haryana: Schools in Haryana will be closed for Diwali from October 19 to 23, 2025.

Rajasthan: Schools in Rajasthan are scheduled to remain closed from October 13 to 24, giving students and teachers a total of 12 days off for Diwali celebrations.

Delhi: Like the previous year, schools in Delhi are likely to close on October 20 for Diwali and on October 22 for Govardhan Puja.

Bihar: Schools in Bihar will observe an extended holiday from October 18 to 29 to cover Diwali and the upcoming Chhath Puja. This extended break allows students to fully participate in the festive rituals and celebrations.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will remain closed until October 18 to accommodate the state’s social and educational survey. Additionally, schools are likely to remain closed on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/Diwali).

Jammu & Kashmir: Authorities are monitoring weather conditions closely. Some regions in the Jammu Division continue to experience irregular rainfall, which may affect school operations. Official announcements regarding school holidays will be made based on updated weather conditions. Parents and students are advised to stay informed about the latest updates.

With the festive season in full swing, students across India can look forward to school holidays to celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali safely with their families.

Also read: Mithra Mandali Movie Review and Rating: Decent Laughs