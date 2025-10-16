Mithra Mandali Movie Review and Rating: Decent Laughs

The comedy genre has always found a special place in Telugu cinema, and Mithra Mandali tries to keep that tradition alive with a story about friendship, love, and social satire. Directed by Vijayendra and presented by Bunny Vas, the film stars Priyadarshi, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara and Niharika NM in lead roles, with Vennela Kishore and Satya adding their signature humor.

Storyline

Set in the fictional town of Junglee Patnam, the film revolves around Narayana (VTV Ganesh), a caste-obsessed man who dreams of becoming an MLA with the strength of his community. His world turns upside down when his daughter Swetha (Niharika NM) runs away from home. Worried about his reputation, Narayana, with the help of a quirky SI Sagar (Vennela Kishore), begins searching for her — only to discover that she is somehow connected to a gang of four friends: Chaitanya (Priyadarshi), Abhay (Rag Mayur), Satvik (Vishnu Oi), and Rajeev (Prasad Behara).

What follows is a series of comic chases, misunderstandings, and emotional moments that explore friendship, prejudice, and the chaos of youthful adventures.

Performances

Priyadarshi, Vishnu, and Rag Mayur shine in their roles as the easy-going friends, each bringing a different flavor to the gang. Their on-screen camaraderie feels natural and enjoyable. Satya, in a key role, delivers several laugh-out-loud moments and gives the film its much-needed comic energy. Vennela Kishore as the eccentric cop adds to the fun but is slightly underutilized. Niharika NM, making her presence felt, looks confident and brings charm to her role. VTV Ganesh fits well as the loud, caste-obsessed father, while Brahmanandam’s cameo adds nostalgic humor.

Direction & Technical Aspects

Director Vijayendra packs the film with situational humor and light-hearted emotion. Though the narrative could have been tighter, the second half picks up with lively chase scenes, a colorful wedding sequence, and clever dialogues. The cinematography captures the vibrant rural setup beautifully, and the music adds a youthful vibe to the storytelling.

Highlights

Fun moments in the second half

Satya’s natural comedy timing

Visuals and energetic background score

Chemistry among the lead friends

Drawbacks

Slow first half with forced humor

Storyline feels familiar

Some characters not fully explored

Verdict

Mithra Mandali isn’t a laugh riot like Jathi Ratnalu, but it delivers a handful of smiles and an enjoyable friendship vibe. The film works best when it focuses on camaraderie and situational fun rather than over-the-top comedy. If you’re in the mood for a light entertainer with a friendly feel, Mithra Mandali makes for a decent weekend watch.