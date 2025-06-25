June 26 School Holiday or Not?

While the monsoon rains keep pounding various regions of India, students and parents are keen to learn whether schools will get a holiday on June 26 or not. Let's see the situation in different states below:

States with Possible School Holidays

Kerala: Schools in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kasaragod have been shut on some days because of heavy rain. With the rains continuing and yellow alerts in many districts, schools may be closed or classes held online in affected regions.

Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district schools were closed earlier because of excess rain, and a similar move could be made for June 26 as well if the rain continues.

Telangana: Since the state has been put on rain alert, schools could be shut down in places where extreme conditions prevail. Though there hasn't been any word yet, the chances of school holidays can't be dismissed.

Andhra Pradesh: With rains expected to be heavy in some districts, schools could be shut down as a precautionary measure. The state government could declare holidays in such districts to keep students safe.

Maharashtra: With heavy rains expected in many areas of the state, schools could be closed in affected areas, particularly in Pune and Mumbai, which have already been put on alert.

Rajasthan: With the heavy rain warning for Jaipur and other districts, schools may be shut in areas that experience severe weather conditions.

States with No Official Holidays

Delhi: Government and government-aided schools are already on summer vacation until June 30, 2025. But private schools may decide to shut shop in case of deterioration in the weather.

Odisha: No recent rain-related school holidays have been announced, but the situation is monitored closely.

Precautions and Next Steps

Parents and students are requested to:

- Check Official Notifications: Make a visit to the school administrations as well as state government websites for announcements.

- Watch Local News: Watch TV news and weather reports for updates on rain and school closures.

- District Authorities: Watch out for notifications issued by district authorities, particularly in yellow alert states.

With the weather changing so quickly, it's important to stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from authorities. There's no word yet on a school holiday for June 26, but the situation is under close watch, and decisions will probably be based on how bad the weather gets.

