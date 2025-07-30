July 31 Schools Holiday or not?

On July 31, schools in Haryana and Punjab will remain shut on account of the anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom. In Punjab, the holiday is particularly to mark the martyr's day of Shaheed Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who took vengeance on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In Haryana, the state government has announced July 31 as a gazetted holiday, and therefore, all government and private schools will remain shut.

School Closed in Another State

Schools in most other states will likely open tomorrow. However, some states have issued rain warnings that might affect schools. For example:

Maharashtra: The state has heavy rains and may close its schools because it is a precautionary measure.

Madhya Pradesh: It's the same with the state of Madhya Pradesh, which is also having heavy rainfall, and schools might be closed there at certain places.

Kerala: A red alert has been issued by the state because of heavy rainfall, and schools may be closed tomorrow.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

There is no heavy rain reported currently in the Telugu states, and schools should be open tomorrow. Nevertheless, if any sudden rains occur, schools may be closed as a precautionary measure.

Other Affected Areas

In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Haridwar schools will remain shut from July 27 to August 2 because of the Kanwar Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage that sees millions of pilgrims.

In short, while schools in Punjab and Haryana will remain shut tomorrow as Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom, schools in other states will most probably open, barring those places where rain warnings have been raised.

