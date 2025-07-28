July 29 Schools Holiday or not?

As the monsoon season continues to impact various parts of India, several states have declared school holidays on July 29, 2025, due to heavy rainfall, festivals, or other regional events. The decision to declare holidays varies across states and districts, with some regions taking precautions to ensure student safety and others observing important festivals.

States with Declared Holidays on July 29

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared school holidays in several districts, including Baran, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, and Chittorgarh, due to heavy rainfall. The district administrations have taken this decision to ensure the safety of students and prevent any potential disruptions to academic schedules. Dholpur district will observe holidays until July 30, indicating the severity of the situation.

Nagpur: In Nagpur, all schools, including those affiliated with CBSE, will be closed on July 29 in observance of Nag Panchami. The district education department has directed all schools to strictly follow the holiday calendar approved earlier this year. This section of the state is known for its rich cultural heritage and devotion to Lord Ganesha, making Nag Panchami a significant festival.

Kerala: While there's no statewide holiday declared yet, schools in some districts like Kottayam and Pathanamthitta may be closed due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts, indicating the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall.

States with No Official Holiday Announcement

Uttarakhand: No official announcement has been made regarding school holidays on July 29.

Assam: There's no update on school holidays for July 29, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh: No school holiday has been declared yet, but the state is expected to experience rain and possible thunderstorms.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are likely to be open, but some institutions may conduct half-day sessions or activity-based classes.

Karnataka: No official announcement has been made yet, but parents and students are advised to stay alert for district-specific updates.

Maharashtra: Outside of Nagpur, other districts may or may not declare holidays, depending on local conditions.

Telangana: Schools were closed on July 26 and 27 due to heavy rainfall, but there's no confirmation on the July 29 holidays.

Tamil Nadu: Schools were closed on July 28 for Aadipooram festival, but no announcement for July 29.

What Should Parents and Students Do? To stay informed about school schedules and updates:

Confirm with school authorities or visit local administration websites.

Follow IMD weather alerts and local media reports.

Keep an eye on district-specific events and announcements.

Stay updated via official school apps, WhatsApp groups, or notice boards

