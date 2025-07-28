Mamata Banerjee floating imaginary allegations of Bengali harassment in BJP-ruled states: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) BJP’s Information Technology (IT) cell chief and party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of floating imaginary allegations of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, without any evidence.

Malviya also accused Mamata Banerjee of stooping to the level of dragging innocent children into unrelated incidents just to score political points and weaponize language politics.

Malviya slapped these two accusations against the West Bengal Chief Minister, reacting to her social media post, shared a day ago, where she shared a video claiming that a child and his mother, who belong to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, were allegedly beaten up by the police in New Delhi.

“In her desperation to shield illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, West Bengal's Chief Minister is now weaponising language politics and dragging innocent children into unrelated incidents just to score political points. She has no evidence that Indian citizens, residents of West Bengal, are being harassed by the police administration,” Malviya said in a reaction to the video post by the Chief Minister.

Malviya, at the same time, had pointed out instances of how “Bengali women” were subjected to harassment, torture, and humiliation in West Bengal.

“But let’s not forget: the brave women of Sandeshkhali were Bengali too. So was the doctor at RG Kar and the student at Calcutta Law College. Her selective outrage is glaring,” read Malviya’s statement.

He also accused the Chief Minister and her administration of allowing the events where “Hindu Bengalis” were subjected to torture by “violent Islamist mobs” in different districts of West Bengal.

“From Malda to Murshidabad to Birbhum, she has allowed violent Islamist mobs to terrorise helpless Hindu Bengalis—while shedding crocodile tears for Bengali-speaking infiltrators. This dangerous game of appeasement and communal politics won’t go unchallenged,” Malviya added.

His observation comes on a day when Mamata Banerjee will be beginning her party’s prolonged weekend agitation against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states later in the day by leading a protest rally at Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The reason for choosing Birbhum as the starting venue of the protest, which Mamata Banerjee describes as another “Bhasha Andolan (Language Movement)”, is the district's rich association with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the Gurudev-founded Visva Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in the district.

Political observers feel that Mamata Banerjee has deliberately chosen the district as the starting venue to exploit Bengali nostalgia associated with Gurudev.

