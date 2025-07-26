July 28 Schools Holiday or not?

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a red alert for heavy rainfall in several states, parents and students are eagerly awaiting updates on school schedules. With the rain alert predicted to last until July 29, there's a possibility of school holidays being declared if the situation worsens.

School Holidays Declared in Some States

Tamil Nadu : Schools in Chengalpattu district will remain closed on Monday, July 28, on account of the Aadipooram festival.

: Schools in Chengalpattu district will remain closed on Monday, July 28, on account of the Aadipooram festival. Maharashtra : Schools have been closed in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, due to heavy rainfall.

: Schools have been closed in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, due to heavy rainfall. Telangana : Schools are closed on July 26 and 27 due to heavy rainfall.

: Schools are closed on July 26 and 27 due to heavy rainfall. Haryana : Schools are closed on July 26 due to the CET exam.

: Schools are closed on July 26 due to the CET exam. Rampur: Schools will remain closed on July 28 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Uncertainty in Other States

Andhra Pradesh : July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is typically observed as a holiday in many schools. However, some institutions may conduct half-day sessions or activity-based classes.

: July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is typically observed as a holiday in many schools. However, some institutions may conduct half-day sessions or activity-based classes. Karnataka : No official announcement has been made yet, but parents and students are advised to stay alert for district-specific updates.

: No official announcement has been made yet, but parents and students are advised to stay alert for district-specific updates. Kerala: Schools in some districts like Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta will be closed on July 26 due to heavy rainfall.

States with No Official Announcement

Uttarakhand : No official announcement has been made yet regarding school holidays on July 28.

: No official announcement has been made yet regarding school holidays on July 28. Assam : Schools were closed on August 6, 2024, due to heavy rain, but there's no update for July 28, 2025.

: Schools were closed on August 6, 2024, due to heavy rain, but there's no update for July 28, 2025. Himachal Pradesh: No school holiday has been declared yet, but the state is expected to experience rain and possible thunderstorms.

Stay Informed

As the situation continues to unfold, parents and students need to stay informed about school schedules and updates. We recommend checking official government websites.

