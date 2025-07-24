July 24 School Holiday in these states; Check here!

A number of schools in India are closed today, 24th July, 2025, for a variety of reasons. Below is an explanation of the school holiday timetable in various areas:

Regional School Holidays

Tamil Nadu: In some districts, schools are having holidays today. To be specific:

Ariyalur District: On July 23, 24, and 28 closed for Emperor Rajendra Chola I's birth anniversary day and the festival of Thiruvathirai. July 26 is a working day to offset these closures.

Kanyakumari District: Holiday in schools today, July 24, for Aadi Amavasai, an ancestor worship day.

Chengalpattu District: Schools will remain shut on July 28 for the Aadipooram festival (Andal Jayanthi), and the compensatory working day will be August 9.

Uttar Pradesh: Few districts, such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, had their schools shut on July 23 because of the Sawan Shivratri festival and the continuing Kanwar Yatra. It is not known whether today, the 24th of July, is a holiday in these areas.

Chhattisgarh: Sunday, July 24, is a public holiday in Chhattisgarh for the Hareli festival, which is the start of the sowing season. Schools and government offices would probably be closed.

Weather-Related Closures

There are holidays declared in certain areas in Karnataka, like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, owing to rain. There is no school holiday in Karnataka announced for the date of July 24 statewide.