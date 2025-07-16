July 16 to July 23 School Holidays in UP Due To This Reason

All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut will be closed from July 16 to 23, 2025, because of the Shravan Kanwar Yatra. The district administration made this decision to avoid traffic problems and to keep students safe during the busy pilgrimage season.

The holiday applies to all schools—whether they are under the UP Board, CBSE, or ICSE. This includes government, private, and recognized schools. Officials have clearly said that no school should remain open during this time. If any school violates this order, strict action will be taken.

Why This Decision Was Made

The Kanwar Yatra causes heavy traffic jams and roadblocks, especially on main routes like the Delhi-Meerut highway. Even though the UP Police had tried a one-way traffic system to ease the congestion, it ended up causing more delays—making it hard for schoolchildren and regular commuters.

What the Government Is Doing

To handle the situation, the government has taken several steps:

More police have been deployed on the roads.

CCTV cameras, drones, and mobile patrols are being used to keep watch.

Some roads are temporarily closed during peak hours to separate local traffic from the pilgrims.

Facilities for Pilgrims

The municipal corporation has set up clean drinking water points, public toilets, and sanitation services for pilgrims. Medical teams and ambulances are also placed along the route in case of emergencies.

Parents Support the Move

Many parents have appreciated the decision, saying it's better to keep schools closed than to risk children’s safety. With traffic expected to be heavy, they believe this is a wise and thoughtful step by the authorities.