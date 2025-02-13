JEE 2025 Topper Arnav Singh's Success Story

Nailing a good score in JEE Mains is one of the most difficult things for students and they spend hours trying to give their best and grasp complicated concepts of Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. Not everyone gets to score a perfect percentile in Mains and this 18-year-old kid from Kota has managed to achieve that with sheer hard work. Arnav Singh, whose father Ajeeth Singh is a Mathematics teacher from his coaching institute, talks about his preparation and how he balanced the school curriculum with test prep in a recent interview.

Arnav wants to join IIT-Bombay and is preparing to attempt JEE Mains Session 2 and Advanced. For now, his entire focus is on his board exams, which are due next week. Currently studying at DDPS Kota, Arnav started preparing for JEE Mains when he was in class 10th.

Arnav was candid in admitting that even though he doesn’t know his plan he knows that he loves mathematics and that’s why he was able to give his all to the JEE Mains exam. It won’t be an exaggeration to claim that Arnav’s glory has to do something with his genes.

His father, Ajeeth was also a top-scorer in the JEE exam. Talking about how he helped his son prepare, Ajeeth revealed that because of their rural background, they had to start from scratch. However, the father quite clearly maintained that they didn’t spend too much time celebrating and immediately shifted their attention to Arnav’s board exams.

The 18-year-old reveals that he takes his homework seriously and shares advice on doing better in competitive exams. He stresses the need to clear your doubts and it’s only through them that one gets a better grip on the topic.

However, the father and son duo also maintained that they made preparation fun by taking little breaks and playing cricket in between. Since Ajeeth is also a teacher, he understands the pressure students face while preparing for competitive exams and this can be considered the main reason behind Arnav’s JEE success.