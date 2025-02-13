TN: Class 12 examinations to begin on March 3

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that the public examinations for Class 12 will commence on March 3 and conclude on March 25, with results to be declared on May 9.

For Class 11 students, the examinations will be held from March 5 to March 27, while Class 10 public exams are scheduled from March 28 to April 15.

The practical examinations for Class 12 began on February 7 and will continue until February 14.

For Class 11, practical exams will be conducted from February 15 to February 21, followed by the main exams from March 5 to March 27.

Meanwhile, Class 10 practical examinations will take place between February 22 and February 28, with the main exams from March 28 to April 15.

The Class 12 results are expected to be announced on May 9, while the results for Class 10 and Class 11 are tentatively scheduled for May 19.

In the previous academic year (2023-24), the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations were held from March 26 to April 18, 2024.

The exams commenced with Tamil and other language papers and concluded with the Social Science paper (Part III).

A total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) final examination, with 8,18,743 students passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.55 per cent.

Among 4,47,061 female candidates, 4,22,591 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 94.55 per cent while among 4,47,203 male candidates, 3,96,152 passed, recording a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent.

The Class 11 board examinations for 2024 were conducted from March 4 to March 25. A total of 8,11,172 students appeared, with 7,39,539 passing the examination. Out of 4,26,821 girls, 4,04,143 passed. Among 3,84,351 boys, 3,35,396 passed.

The Class 12 board examinations in 2024 took place from March 22 to April 13.

A total of 7.72 lakh students appeared, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys. Among 3,60,000 boys, 3,25,305 passed while 3,93,890 girls passed among 4,10,000 girls who had taken the examination.

Notably, one transgender student who appeared for the examination also passed.

