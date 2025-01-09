January 9 Schools Bandh here in Karnataka

Schools and colleges in Karnataka's Bidar district have been shut today (January 9) declaring a holiday with a bandh call issued by various Dalit organizations. The bandh has been called to protest against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

All government-aided, and unaided primary, high schools, and pre-university colleges in the district have been declared a holiday by the district administration. The order was issued by Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Prasannakumar and Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Chandrakant Shabadakar on Wednesday (January 8).

The bandh call has been supported by various organizations, and the district administration has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order. The closure of schools and colleges is seen as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents.

The remarks by Amit Shah have sparked widespread outrage across the country, with many organizations and individuals condemning the statement. The issue has also led to protests and demonstrations in various parts of Karnataka.

Also read: January 10: Andhra Pradesh schools Pongal Holidays begins tomorrow!