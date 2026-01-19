January 23 School Holiday Or Not For Vasant Panchami 2026?

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have seen a series of closures this month, driven by intense cold weather and large-scale religious events. While most districts had suspended classes until January 18, schools are set to reopen from Monday, January 19. That said, there is growing talk of another possible break later in the month—January 23—though no common directive has been issued so far.

Prayagraj Extends School Closure Till January 20

In Prayagraj, authorities have already announced that all schools—from Classes 1 to 12—will remain shut until January 20. The move comes amid the massive turnout of devotees for Mauni Amavasya, when the city experiences extraordinary crowd density for the sacred bathing rituals. Officials say the decision prioritises student safety while easing traffic and crowd management.

Why January 23 Is in Focus

January 23 is being widely discussed as a potential holiday as it coincides with Vasant Panchami, a culturally significant festival celebrated across India. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Given the dual importance of the day, some districts may opt for local or optional holidays for schools and offices, depending on administrative considerations.

No Blanket Holiday Announcement

At present, the state government has not issued any statewide order declaring January 23 a school holiday. District administrations have the authority to take independent decisions based on local weather conditions, law-and-order situations, or major events.

Meanwhile, schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on January 26 in line with official orders for Republic Day. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on district-level notifications for the latest and most accurate updates on school holidays.