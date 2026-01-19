Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Tragedy Online

After enjoying a steady run in theatres, Tere Ishk Mein is now preparing for its digital debut. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the romantic drama garnered attention for its emotionally charged narrative and marked yet another successful collaboration between filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush.

Released in cinemas in late November 2025, the film managed to hold audience interest despite receiving mixed reviews and facing tough competition at the box office. Over time, positive word of mouth helped it emerge as a commercial success.

When and Where to Watch Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is set to premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2026. While an official announcement from Netflix is still awaited, the film has already been listed under the platform’s “Coming Soon” section. Viewers will require an active Netflix subscription to stream the film once it becomes available.

The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix and is expected to be accessible to audiences in India as well as international markets. It will be released in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there has been no confirmation yet regarding a separate OTT release for the Telugu-titled version, Amara Kaavyam.

Plot Overview

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein presents a layered love story revolving around loss, regret, and unresolved emotions. Dhanush portrays Shankar, a troubled young man shaped by emotional abandonment and inner conflict. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, whose life becomes closely entwined with Shankar’s during their student years and later in adulthood.

The story unfolds in Delhi, where Mukti initially approaches Shankar as part of her academic research on aggressive behavior. What begins as a professional interaction slowly transforms into a deeply intense romantic relationship. However, circumstances force them apart, leaving Shankar emotionally broken.

Years later, their paths cross again after Shankar joins the Indian Air Force and Mukti moves ahead in her career. Their reunion compels both to confront lingering emotions, past mistakes, and unresolved scars from their earlier relationship.

Box Office Performance

Despite a mixed response at the time of release, Tere Ishk Mein performed well at the box office. The film reportedly collected around ₹155 crore worldwide, with a major share coming from domestic markets. Made on an estimated budget of ₹95 crore, the romantic drama successfully recovered its costs and was eventually declared a hit, standing out amid stiff competition during its theatrical run.