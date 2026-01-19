Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple Sees Heavy Rush as Sankranti Holidays End

Jan 19, 2026, 11:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

As the Sankranti holiday season came to an end, the Kanaka Durga Temple witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Sunday. Pilgrims arriving from various parts of the state, especially travellers returning to Hyderabad, made it a point to stop at Indrakeeladri to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga before continuing their journeys.

With a sharp rise in footfall anticipated, temple authorities stepped up arrangements to manage the crowds efficiently. V K Seena Naik, Executive Officer of the temple, personally oversaw the operations from the early morning hours. Around 9 am, he conducted inspections along the ghat road, reviewing counters and facilities to ensure smooth movement of devotees.

The EO later monitored the scanning points and queue lines, issuing real-time instructions to prevent bottlenecks and inconvenience. Officials ensured strict discipline, allowing darshan to proceed in a systematic and orderly manner throughout the day.

Thanks to meticulous planning and coordinated efforts by the temple administration, devotees experienced a calm and seamless darshan despite the post-holiday surge. Many pilgrims appreciated the arrangements, noting that the efficient crowd management helped them complete their prayers comfortably and resume their onward travel without delays.


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Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple
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