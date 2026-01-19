Shaaban Moon Not Sighted in Saudi Arabia: When Will Ramzan 2026 Begin?

The crescent moon marking the beginning of Shaaban 1447 AH (2026) was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 18, according to official announcements. As a result, Monday, January 19, will be observed as the final day of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Saudi Arabia’s moon-sighting committees, which conducted observations at multiple locations across the Kingdom, confirmed that the crescent was not visible despite clear viewing conditions. Following this, Shaaban will begin after Rajab completes its full 30 days.

Shaaban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar, holds special significance for Muslims as it serves as a period of spiritual preparation ahead of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Based on astronomical estimates, Ramzan 2026 is expected to begin in mid-February. However, the official start date will be confirmed closer to the time, in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s traditional moon-sighting practices.

What Is Ramzan?

Ramzan is the ninth and most sacred month in Islam, marking the period when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs. The month emphasizes devotion through prayer, charity, self-restraint, and spiritual growth.