Is January 19 a School Holiday? State-Wise Update for 2026

As the Sankranti and Pongal holiday period ends, schools across India are gradually returning to normal schedules. This has led many students and parents to ask whether January 19 will be a school holiday or whether classes will resume as usual.

Based on current state government notifications and academic calendars, January 19 is not marked as a holiday in most states. Schools are expected to operate normally, especially in the southern region where the festival break has already concluded.

Below is a detailed state-wise update.

Southern States: Schools Operate Normally on January 19

Telangana

Sankranti holidays in Telangana typically end by January 17 or 18. Schools reopen immediately after the break.

January 19 will be a regular working day for all schools.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh follows a similar schedule with Sankranti holidays ending by mid-January.

January 19 is not a holiday, and classes will run normally.

Tamil Nadu

Pongal holidays have concluded, and schools have already resumed normal operations.

January 19 remains a regular school day.

Karnataka

After the Makara Sankranti break, schools in Karnataka function as per the regular timetable.

January 19 is a working Monday.

Kerala

Kerala does not observe extended Sankranti or Pongal holidays. Academic activities continue without interruption.

January 19 will be a normal school day.

Northern States: Cold Wave Conditions, but No Holiday Announced for January 19

Delhi

Despite cold weather and fog conditions, January 19 has not been declared a holiday. Schools continue to function unless a last-minute directive is issued.

Uttar Pradesh

Some districts may extend winter vacations depending on local conditions, but there is no statewide holiday on January 19. Schools will remain open where winter schedules have resumed.

Punjab

Punjab has adjusted school timings due to dense fog, but January 19 is not listed as a holiday. Schools remain operational with revised hours where applicable.

Other States

Maharashtra

There is no festival or weather-related holiday scheduled. January 19 is a normal school day.

Gujarat

Uttarayan holidays end earlier in the month, and schools resume afterward. January 19 is a working day.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh

These states may issue local cold-wave advisories, but there is no official holiday for January 19. Schools operate normally unless individual districts announce closures.

Conclusion

January 19 is not a school holiday in most states across India. With Sankranti and Pongal holidays concluded, schools are running as usual. Only in rare cases where extreme cold persists may local authorities issue district-specific orders, but no statewide holiday has been announced.