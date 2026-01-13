January 14 School Holiday or Not? Bhogi 2026 State-Wise School Closure Update

With Bhogi falling on January 14, many parents and students across India are wondering whether schools will remain open or closed tomorrow. Since holidays vary by state and region, the confusion is understandable. Here is a clear, state-wise breakdown of the school holiday status for January 14, 2026.

States Where Schools Are Closed on January 14 for Bhogi

1. Telangana

Schools in Telangana will remain closed on January 14 for Bhogi.

Bhogi marks the beginning of the four-day Sankranti festival in the state, and educational institutions have officially declared a holiday. Schools will reopen after the festive break as per their respective academic calendars.

2. Andhra Pradesh

Like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh also observes a holiday on January 14 for Bhogi.

Schools in the state typically close for Sankranti holidays beginning with Bhogi, and the break extends for a few days depending on the district and school management.

3. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu celebrates Bhogi as part of the Pongal festivities, and all schools across the state will be closed on January 14.

This is the first major festival of the year in the state, and schools are given a mandatory holiday.

Delhi: Schools Closed on January 14, But Not for Bhogi

Schools in Delhi will remain closed on January 14, but not because of Bhogi or Makar Sankranti.

The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has already declared a winter vacation till January 15, 2026, due to severe cold wave conditions.

This means:

All government and government-aided schools remain closed until January 15.

Most private schools follow the same schedule, though parents may verify with their respective institutions.

So, Delhi students already have a holiday on January 14 without any additional announcement.

School Holiday Status in Other States on January 14

4. Karnataka

Karnataka does not declare a school holiday for Bhogi on January 14.

Schools are generally open, though January 15 (Makar Sankranti) is observed as a holiday across the state.

5. Kerala

Kerala does not celebrate Bhogi, and January 14 is a regular working day for most schools.

However, some schools may have a holiday on January 15 for Makar Sankranti depending on district decisions.

6. Uttar Pradesh

There is no Bhogi holiday in Uttar Pradesh on January 14.

Schools in UP remain open as usual unless weather-related advisories are issued by local authorities.

7. Maharashtra

January 14 is a normal working day for schools.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated, but it does not typically bring a mandatory school holiday across the state.

8. Gujarat

Gujarat observes Uttarayan on January 14, but most schools remain open unless a specific local notification is issued.

The major holiday is generally on January 15 for Vasi Uttarayan.

9. Odisha & West Bengal

Schools remain open on January 14.

Neither state observes Bhogi as an official school holiday.

Summary: January 14 School Holiday Highlights

Holiday for Bhogi: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Closed due to winter vacation: Delhi (till Jan 15)

Regular school day: Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal

Final Note

If you live outside the Bhogi-celebrating states, January 14 will largely be a normal working day for schools. Parents are still advised to check any last-minute announcements from local education departments or school authorities, especially in regions experiencing extreme weather.

Also read: Lohri & Pongal 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open on January 14? State-Wise Details