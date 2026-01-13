Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Races Towards ₹1,300 Crore Worldwide, Crosses ₹850 Crore in India

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its extraordinary run at the box office on Day 38, edging closer to the ₹1,300 crore mark globally. Released on December 5, 2025, the Aditya Dhar-directed film has amassed a staggering ₹1,296 crore in worldwide gross earnings so far. In India alone, the movie’s net collection reached around ₹857.40 crore, with Sunday contributing approximately ₹6.85 crore to the tally.

Of the global total, over ₹1,011 crore has come from the Indian market, while overseas audiences have contributed around ₹284 crore. Dhurandhar surpassed the ₹850 crore domestic milestone within 37 days and is now poised to inch towards ₹900 crore.

The film has also outpaced the lifetime earnings of several 2025 hits like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava, making it the highest-grossing film of the year so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh lauded its sustained performance, noting that Dhurandhar continues to dominate ticket counters into its sixth week.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the movie’s gripping narrative and performances have been central to its success. A sequel is already slated for release on March 19, 2026, in multiple Indian languages.