January 14 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Bhogi Trading Status Explained

As the festival of Bhogi approaches, many investors and traders are wondering whether the stock market will remain open on January 14, 2026. Since several schools and government offices in South Indian states observe Bhogi as a holiday, confusion has naturally spread about financial markets as well.

Is the Stock Market Closed on January 14?

No. Both NSE and BSE will remain open on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Bhogi is not listed as an official trading holiday for the Indian stock market in the exchange holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This means:

Equity market: Open

Equity derivatives: Open

Currency market: Open (as per usual weekday timings)

Commodity market (MCX): Open for both morning and evening sessions

In short, January 14 is a regular trading day, and all market activities will run as scheduled.

Why Is There Confusion About January 14?

The confusion mainly arises because:

Bhogi is a public holiday in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Schools and some regional offices remain shut.

People assume markets follow the same holiday pattern.

However, stock market holidays follow the national trading calendar, not state-wise festival holidays. Since Bhogi is not a nationwide holiday, markets remain operational.

Is There Any Market Holiday This Week?

While January 14 is not a holiday, there is one major market holiday this week:

January 15, 2026 – Makar Sankranti / Pongal

The stock market will be closed on Thursday, January 15, for:

Makar Sankrant

Pongal

Uttarayan

This is an officially listed trading holiday for NSE and BSE.

So, traders should note:

Markets open on January 14

Markets closed on January 15

Also read: Lohri & Pongal 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open on January 14? State-Wise Details