Release Group-1 & 2 mains results immediately: YSRCP

YSRCP Student Wing Working President A. Ravichandra demanded the immediate release of Group-1 and Group-2 Mains examination results. The coalition government deliberately delaying the process and playing with the lives of unemployed youth. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office, he said that despite the clearance of all related court cases, the government continues to withhold the results even after nearly a year, pushing thousands of aspirants into prolonged uncertainty and distress.

Ravichandra pointed out that during the YSRCP government’s tenure, notifications were issued for 90 Group-1 posts and 905 Group-2 posts, and the preliminary examinations were successfully conducted in February 2024. As per schedule, the Mains examinations were to be held in May 2024. However, he alleged that Chandrababu Naidu deliberately got cases filed to stall the process, preventing the conduct of Mains examinations at that time. Even after the coalition government came to power, the Mains were conducted only in February 2025 after nearly a year’s delay. Now, despite another year passing and courts permitting the declaration of results, the government has still not released them.

He criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for turning APPSC into a “pocket institution,” intentionally delaying results and appointments, and even failing to appoint a permanent chairman to such a crucial constitutional body. He stated that it was only due to TDP-driven litigation that recruitment has remained stalled for nearly two years after prelims, and alleged that even court directions are being ignored. He added that candidates had already met APPSC officials seeking release of results, but the government showed no concern.

Ravichandra further stated that recruitment processes which should have been completed under the YSRCP government were obstructed only to deny Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy due credit. He demanded that the government immediately change its approach, declare the Group-1 and Group-2 Mains results without further delay, complete appointments, and stop playing with the futures of unemployed youth. He reaffirmed that YSRCP will stand firmly with students and job aspirants until justice is delivered.