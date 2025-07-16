Hyderabad School Holidays on July 20 and 21: Here's Why

Hyderabad students are in for a surprise because the city will experience two consecutive holidays. The first one will be on Sunday, July 20, and the other one will be on Monday, July 21, because of the Bonalu festival.

Bonalu is a sacred festival of Telangana culture, and it is celebrated enthusiastically in Hyderabad. The festivities this year started on June 26 with the golden Bonalu being offered to Jagadambika Ammavaru at Golconda. The festival was followed with splendor at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad, on July 13 and 14.

Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Ammavaru Bonalu are to be held on July 20. When the festival reaches its climax, Bonalu will be observed in all goddess temples in the twin cities on July 20 and 21. July 21 has been declared a holiday by the state government.

Consequently, schools and colleges will be closed on July 21 as well. That is, students will receive two successive holidays - a general holiday on July 20 (Sunday) and a Bonalu festival holiday on July 21 (Monday).

This holiday will provide students with an opportunity to relax and celebrate the festivities with their families. Even last week, students had two consecutive holidays - the second Saturday and Sunday.

Bonalu is when Hyderabad becomes a center for spiritual practices, with worshippers offering Bonalu to the goddess and carrying out numerous rituals. The festival is characterized by Pothuraju's colorful processions, the drums' rhythmic beats, and the hues of decorations.

The city is likely to be filled with individuals from other regions who visit to join in on the celebration and see the grand festivities. Therefore, students can utilize their vacations to the fullest and experience the festive atmosphere.

