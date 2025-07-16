KSEAB Karnataka Class 12 Revaluation Result 2025 out; Direct link here!

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results for revaluation and retotalling of the 2nd PUC Exam 2025. Candidates who registered for the above services can now view their revised scores on the KSEAB official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The 2nd PUC exams were held between June 9 and June 20, 2025, in a morning shift (10 am to 1 pm) and an afternoon shift (2:15 pm to 4:30 pm). While the preliminary exam results were declared on July 1, 2025, candidates who applied for revaluation and retotalling can now see their new scores.

To see the revaluation and retotalling results, students can follow these steps:

Go to the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the PUC exam link on the right-hand side of the page.

Select the result link, which will redirect to a new page.

Find and click on the revaluation and retotalling link, which will open a PDF file containing the results.

Download the page for future reference and keep a hard copy if needed.

For more details, the aspirants are instructed to log on to the official website of KSEAB. This notice offers students a chance to check their scores and authenticate their exam results.

