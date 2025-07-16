ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July exam, which was conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025. Candidates can now view their scores from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in. The results were released on July 16, 2025, at 2 PM, and candidates can download their results by taking a few easy steps.

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result 2025

To check their result, candidates have to follow the following simple steps:

Visit the official website: Visit icsi.edu.in and log in with your credentials.

and log in with your credentials. Submit your details: Provide your unique details and submit to see your result.

Download your scorecard: Verify your result and download the CSEET July 2025 scorecard copy for reference.

Important Details

The results of CSEET July 2025 are displayed on the official website along with a subject-wise break-up of marks for individual subjects.

Candidates can download their official e-result-cum-marks statement from the site.

ICSI will not send any physical copies of the document. Candidates are requested to preserve a soft copy of their scorecard for reference purposes in the future.

Passing Criteria

To clear the CSEET exam, candidates must obtain:

Minimum of 40% marks in each paper (Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3, and Paper 4) individually.

50% marks in total.

The candidates who pass the criteria will be able to move to the next step in their study. Those who fail can appear for the exam in the future.

What to Do Next

Candidates who have verified their results can do the following:

Download and store their scorecard for future use.

Verify their subject-wise marks and see where they need to improve.

Plan their next course of action according to their performance in the exam.

By doing so, candidates can remain well-organized and on track with their academic pursuits. In case of any other questions or doubts, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI for details.

