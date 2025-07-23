Holidays for Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for three days!

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have announced a school holiday today, July 23 for both Bandh and heavy rains in several districts due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. The decision aims to ensure student safety and prevent disruptions to academic schedules. If the situation continues or worsens, the government will likely announce a holiday for safety concerns. As today is a holiday, the holidays may continue for three days till July 25. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Affected Areas

Districts experiencing heavy rainfall, including Hyderabad and the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, have been granted holidays. Specifically, students from classes 1 to 6 have been given a break, while holidays for upper-class students will be decided based on local conditions.

Decision-Making Authority

District collectors and DEOs have been empowered to make decisions regarding school holidays based on local conditions and rainfall severity. This allows for flexibility and adaptability in response to changing weather conditions.

Reasons Behind the Decision

The heavy rainfall has led to concerns about student safety, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. With the rains expected to continue for another four days, the government has decided to grant holidays to minimize disruptions.

Impact on Education

While the holidays may cause temporary disruptions, the government is working to ensure that academic schedules are adjusted accordingly. Online classes and alternative educational activities may be considered to mitigate the impact of the closures.

Other Developments

In Telangana, Left-wing student organizations have been demanding a full-fledged minister for education and a law to regulate fees in private and corporate educational institutions. Although a law regulating fees exists, some schools and colleges are reportedly not adhering to it.

