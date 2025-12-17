Himachal Pradesh School Winter Holidays 2025–26: Expected Dates

Schools in Himachal Pradesh are expected to announce the winter holiday schedule for the 2025–26 academic year soon. As of now, the state has confirmed only two holidays in December—December 24 for Christmas Eve and December 25 for Christmas Day. Apart from these dates, schools are likely to close for the winter holidays towards the end of December and reopen in January.

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has not yet released an official notice for the winter holidays. However, based on past years, schools usually begin their winter break in the last week of December. Parents and students are advised to stay in contact with school authorities, as district officials may change or extend holidays depending on weather conditions. Important updates are often shared through messages sent to registered mobile numbers.

Different Holiday Schedules Based on Regions

Himachal Pradesh follows two school holiday systems because of its different climate zones. Schools in high-altitude and tribal areas follow a winter closing system and get longer winter holidays due to heavy cold and snowfall. Schools in lower hills and plain areas follow a summer closing system and usually have shorter winter breaks.

Both types of schools usually start winter holidays around the last week of December, but reopening dates differ. In colder areas, schools may remain closed until late January or even February if the weather is severe. In warmer regions, schools generally reopen after one or two weeks.

Expected Winter Holiday Dates

Winter holidays in most parts of Himachal Pradesh usually start on December 23 or December 24 and continue into January. Districts like Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti often have longer winter breaks because of extreme cold. Schools in these areas usually reopen towards the end of January, depending on weather conditions.

In districts such as Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una, winter holidays are shorter. Schools here usually reopen around January 3 or January 4. However, holidays can be extended if temperatures fall sharply.

December 2025 School Holidays

Schools across Himachal Pradesh will observe the following holidays in December 2025:

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve

December 25, 2025 (Thursday): Christmas Day

Winter holidays are expected to begin soon after these dates.

Keep Checking for Updates

Since the final winter holiday schedule has not been announced yet, students and parents should regularly check updates from schools and district authorities. Any changes or extensions to school holidays will be shared through official notices and messages.

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