YS Jagan to Meet AP Governor Tomorrow, Dec 18, Submit One Crore Signatures Against Medical College Privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday, December 18, at 4 pm. During the meeting, he will submit documents containing over one crore signatures collected as part of the YSRCP’s campaign opposing the privatisation of medical colleges in the state.

YS Jagan will be accompanied by party MPs, MLAs and district presidents while submitting the petition to the Governor.

Earlier in the day, at 10 am, YS Jagan will flag off vehicles carrying the signature documents from the YSRCP central office to Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s residence. The event will be attended by party MLAs, MLCs, regional coordinators, constituency in-charges, district presidents and senior leaders.

Following the flag-off programme, YS Jagan will hold a meeting with party leaders at the central office. After the meeting concludes, he will proceed to Lok Bhavan to meet the Governor.

According to party sources, vehicles carrying signature forms collected from more than one crore people across all districts of Andhra Pradesh have already reached the party headquarters.