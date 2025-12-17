Hyderabad Weather: Peak Cold Wave Alert Issued as Temperatures Set to Dip Below 7°C

Telangana is set to face another bout of extreme winter conditions, with meteorological authorities issuing a peak cold wave warning for the entire state, including Hyderabad, from December 18 to 21. The alert comes as the region continues to reel under persistent cold wave conditions that have already lasted for nearly ten days.

According to weather forecasts, the upcoming cold spell is expected to be more severe than the current conditions. North and West Telangana are likely to witness a sharp drop in temperatures, with minimums falling below 6–7°C. In Hyderabad, night temperatures may dip to 7–9°C in several areas over the next four days.

Meteorologists attribute the intensified cold wave to prevailing weather patterns influencing the region this winter. The prolonged spell of low temperatures has already begun to affect daily life, with residents reporting chilly mornings and nights and reduced outdoor activity during early and late hours.

Districts in northern and western parts of the state are expected to be the worst affected, with temperatures remaining well below normal throughout the warning period. Rural and semi-urban areas, in particular, are experiencing harsher conditions, prompting concerns over the well-being of vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people without adequate shelter.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautions, including wearing warm clothing, limiting outdoor exposure during peak cold hours, and ensuring homes remain adequately heated. Local administrations have also been placed on alert to respond to emergencies arising from the severe weather.

The prolonged cold wave may pose challenges for the agricultural sector as well, with officials advising farmers to take steps to protect crops and livestock from the extended low temperatures.

In Hyderabad, residents are preparing for the temperature drop by stocking up on winter essentials and heating equipment. The city, which typically experiences milder winters, is witnessing unusually cold conditions this season.

Weather agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and are providing regular updates to keep the public informed as Telangana braces for the intense cold wave expected between December 18 and 21.