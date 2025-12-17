Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued for President Droupadi Murmu’s City Tour from December 17–22

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Hyderabad from December 17 to December 22, prompting traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city due to VVIP and VIP movements. City police have issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of possible congestion, temporary stoppages, and route diversions during specific hours on these dates.

According to the advisory, traffic will be regulated along key routes as per the President’s movement schedule.

December 17 (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm):

Traffic may be stopped or diverted along the route from Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction – Bollarum Check Post – Kowkoor Road – Risala Bazar – Lakadawala – Downtown – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – Lal Bazar – Holy Family Junction – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel – NCC.

December 19 (9:30 am – 10:00 am):

Restrictions are expected on the stretch covering Bison Signal – RSI Circle – Navy House – Kowkoor Road – Bollarum Check Post – Risala Bazar – Lakadawala – Downtown – Alwal Rythu Bazar – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – Lal Bazar – Holy Family Junction – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel – NCC – Tivoli – Plaza – YMCA – Sangeet – Alugaddabavi.

December 20 (3:00 pm – 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm – 6:35 pm):

Traffic diversions will be in place from Bison Signal – RSI Circle – Navy House – Kowkoor Road – Bollarum Check Post – Risala Bazar – Lakadawala – Downtown – Alwal Rythu Bazar – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – Lal Bazar – Holy Family Junction – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel – NCC – Tivoli – Plaza – CTO – Rasoolpura – Prakash Nagar – HPS Out Gate – Lifestyle Building – White House – Greenlands Junction – Panjagutta Flyover – NFCL Flyover Y Junction – MJ Engineering College – Almand House – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Junction – Gymkhana – Jubilee Hills Check Post – Road No. 65 – Road No. 45 Flyover.

December 21 (5:00 pm – 6:00 pm):

Traffic restrictions are likely at Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School (HPS), PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO, Tivoli, NCC, Club-in Gate, Airtel Junction, Karkhana Junction, RTA Trimulgherry, Trimulgherry X Road, Holy Family Junction, Lal Bazar, MCEME, Lothukunta, Satya Petrol Pump, Alwal T Junction, AOC Centre, and Bison Signal.

December 22 (4:00 pm – 5:00 pm):

Traffic will be regulated along Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction – Bollarum Check Post – Kowkoor Road – Risala Bazar – Lakadawala – Downtown – Alwal T Junction – Satya Petrol Pump – Lothukunta – Lothukunta T Junction – Lal Bazar – Holy Family Junction – Trimulgherry X Road – Hanuman Temple – Karkhana – Airtel – NCC.

Police have advised commuters to plan their travel in advance and avoid the affected routes during the specified timings. Citizens can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at 9010203626 for real-time updates. Any inconvenience or traffic-related issues can also be reported through Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms.