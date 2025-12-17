CAT 2025 Final Answer Key to Be Released Today at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to release the CAT 2025 final answer key today, December 17, 2025, on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30, 2025, can download the final answer key PDF online.

CAT 2025 Exam Recap

The CAT 2025 examination was conducted in three slots on November 30, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on December 4, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to submit objections from December 8 to 10, 2025.

How to Download CAT 2025 Final Answer Key

To download the final answer key, follow these steps:

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT final answer key link

Login with your user ID and password

The CAT final answer key will be displayed

Download the PDF for future reference

CAT 2025 Result Announcement

IIM Kozhikode will announce the CAT result 2025 soon. Candidates can check their results on the official website.

Stay Updated

For live updates and further information, candidates can visit the official website or check this page for the latest developments.

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