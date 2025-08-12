Heavy Rainfall Alert: Dehradun Schools Declare Holiday Today, August 12!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for various regions of Uttarakhand, such as Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts. In precaution, all schools in Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun district have announced holidays on August 12.

Holidays Announced for Schools and Staff

As per an official announcement, the holidays are for students, school administration, and employees. The decision was taken considering the IMD's prediction of rainfall in large quantities in the region.

Kedarnath Yatra Suspended

The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been put on hold for three days owing to the IMD red alert warning the state of heavy rainfall. The district administration is on high alert, with security deployed to safeguard residents and pilgrims.

District Administration on Alert

District Magistrate Prateek Jain has asked inhabitants who reside alongside rivers and streams to shift to safer regions as water levels are being monitored closely. The administration has also put personnel, such as the police, public works department, and disaster management teams, on alert for any possibility.

IMD Forecast

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain in Rudraprayag and other Uttarakhand districts on August 12, 13, and 14. Red and orange alerts have been sounded for the state, and the administration is making necessary arrangements to provide public safety.

Safety Measures

The district administration is making every possible effort to keep the citizens and pilgrims safe. The Kedarnath Yatra shall resume once the weather gets better, and public information shall be provided accordingly.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 Result Date Announced – Check by September 3 at natboard.edu.in