NEET PG 2025 Result Date Announced – Check by September 3 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the NEET PG 2025 result by September 3, 2025. All the candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their eligibility from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

How to Get Your NEET PG Scorecard

To check your NEET PG 2025 result, just follow these easy steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to natboard.edu.in

Click the Result Link: Search the homepage for the NEET PG 2025 Result link

Input Your Login Credentials: Enter your login credentials to view your result

View and Download Your Scorecard: See your NEET PG 2025 result and download the scorecard PDF for later use

What Qualifies as a Good Rank in NEET PG 2025

A good rank in NEET PG depends on several factors, such as the level of difficulty of the exam, the number of candidates, and the marking scheme. The following are some general guidelines:

Top Ranks: A rank between 1 to 10,000 is good for admission to top medical colleges

Score Range: It is generally possible to secure a good rank by scoring between 800 and 670 marks

Category-Wise Ranks:

General: 4000 to 6000

EWS: 6000 to 9000

OBC: 9000 to 12,000

SC & ST: 12,000 to 20,000

Steps after Result Verification

Shortlisted candidates would be eligible to undergo the counseling procedure for booking seats in postgraduate medical courses, including MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses. Further details on the counseling procedure and admission timeline would be posted from time to time.

