AP Mega DSC Result 2025: Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education declared the results of the Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 officially. The candidates are now able to view their scores on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Key Highlights:

Total Vacancies: 16,347 posts of teaching are vacant in different government schools of Andhra Pradesh.

Selection Process: School Assistants and Trained Graduate Teachers are shortlisted on the basis of AP DSC marks (80%) and APTET/CTET (20%). Secondary Grade Teachers have the same criteria for selection, whereas the selection of School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers is based on AP DSC marks alone (100%).

Qualifying Marks: The minimum qualifying marks for APTET and CTET are:

OC and EWS: 90

BC: 75

SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen: 60

How to Check Your AP DSC Result 2025:

Visit the Official Website: Visit apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the Result Link: Search for the AP DSC result link on the home page.

Enter Your Login Details: Enter your username and password to view your result.

Check and Download: See your result and download it for future use.

Important Details:

The test was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

Provisional answer keys were also published, and candidates were requested to send objections, which were considered and utilized to create the final answer key.

Candidates may view their results, merit lists, and marks memos on the official websites: apdsc.apcfss.in and cse.ap.gov.in.

