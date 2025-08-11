Amid Supreme Court's Order, Shocking Stray Dog Incident Surfaces in Madurai!

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has declared that the removal and imprisonment of stray canines are unscientific. We have also noted that it is not feasible to construct an adequate number of dog shelters.

The Supreme Court's severe ruling regarding the menace of stray dogs prompted these comments. The court directed the government to begin the removal of stray dogs from all localities in the Delhi-NCR within eight weeks and to house them in specialized dog shelters that will be established by civic authorities.

In response to PETA's statements, we have revealed an incident that occurred in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. In a shocking incident, a stray dog attacked an eight-year-old child and his father outside their home in Mattuthavani, Madurai.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident has also sparked concern among residents, who are advocating for immediate action to address the increasing prevalence of stray canines.

When eight-year-old Senthil was preparing to depart for school, he was standing near the main gate of his residence when a stray dog unexpectedly entered and began attacking the child without any provocation.

Senthil began to scream after sustaining severe injuries to his legs, hands, and thighs, prompting his family members to hurry to his aid. Muthusamy, the child's father, was the target of the dog's animosity when the family attempted to rescue Senthil. The errant dog bit him severely, causing him to flee into their residence. However, the stray dog persisted in its presence outside.

After the incident, the sanitation personnel of Madurai Corporation arrived at the location and finally managed to capture the stray dog after an hour-long struggle.

Additionally, Senthil and Muthusamy were transported to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Locals have urged the Madurai Corporation to take immediate and effective measures to control the stray dog menace, as the incident has caused panic in the Mattuthavani neighborhood.