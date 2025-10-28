Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!

The government has announced a half-day holiday for schools in the Thiruvananthapuram educational district on Tuesday. The decision is in connection with the valedictory function of the 67th Kerala School Sports and Games.

Which Schools Are Affected?

The half-day holiday has been declared for schools following the State syllabus, including lower primary, upper primary, high school, and higher secondary schools in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Why the Holiday?

The holiday is being given to students and staff to participate in the valedictory function of the 67th Kerala School Sports and Games. The event aims to promote sports and games among school students and provide a platform for them to showcase their talents.

Details of the Holiday

The schools will observe a half-day holiday on Tuesday, and the timing may vary depending on the school's schedule. Students and parents are advised to check with the school administration for specific details.

The decision to declare a half-day holiday is expected to bring joy to students and teachers alike, and it will be a great opportunity for them to participate in the celebrations and witness the achievements of young athletes.