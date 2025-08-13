Half Day Holiday for Hyderabad Schools on August 13 and 14

In Hyderabad, schools will operate only for half a day on August 13 and August 14, as heavy showers are expected in the afternoon. Students will be sent home before the onset of the predicted downpour. The School Education Department passed special orders for all private and public schools in the Greater Hyderabad region to operate only half day.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting two days of continuous rainfall in parts of Telangana, the state education department has declared holidays for schools in six districts — Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, and Mahbubnagar — on August 13 and 14.

August 15, a public holiday for Independence Day, will follow, effectively giving students in the affected districts a three-day break.