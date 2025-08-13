Half Day Holiday for Hyderabad Schools on August 13 and 14

Aug 13, 2025, 08:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana Declares School Holidays in 6 Districts Amid Heavy Rain Alert

In Hyderabad, schools will operate only for half a day on August 13 and August 14, as heavy showers are expected in the afternoon. Students will be sent home before the onset of the predicted downpour. The School Education Department passed special orders for all private and public schools in the Greater Hyderabad region to operate only half day.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting two days of continuous rainfall in parts of Telangana, the state education department has declared holidays for schools in six districts — Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, and Mahbubnagar — on August 13 and 14.

August 15, a public holiday for Independence Day, will follow, effectively giving students in the affected districts a three-day break.


Read More:

Tags: 
August 13 Holiday
August 14 Holiday
August 15 Holiday
August 16 Holiday
August 13 Half Day School
August 14 Half Day School
Hyderabad Holiday
Hyderabad School Holiday
holiday
school holiday
school holidays
holidays
private schools
government schools
Telangana
telangana rains
Hyderabad rains
Heavy rains
heavy rain alert
imd
IMD Rain Alert
half day schools
half day school
Half Day School in Hyderabad
Advertisement
Back to Top