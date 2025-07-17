Ghaziabad Schools Declare Holiday for Kanwar Yatra

As the Kanwar Yatra 2025 begins, several state administrations have announced temporary closures of schools and colleges to ensure safety and manage heavy pilgrim traffic. Here’s a look at the latest updates from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh:

Ghaziabad Schools to Remain Closed from July 17 to 23

In a recent directive issued by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools — including those affiliated with CBSE and ICSE, as well as institutions under technical education, higher education, and Madrasa/Sanskrit boards — will remain closed from July 17 to July 23, 2025. This step has been taken in view of the expected surge in pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra.

Meerut and Muzaffarnagar Also Announce Week-Long School Closure

In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, all government and private educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut from July 16 to July 23 due to the massive Kanwar Yatra movement. With millions of Shiva devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage during the holy month of Sawan, authorities aim to prevent traffic congestion and ensure the safety of students.

Students in these districts are encouraged to attend online classes or make use of alternative learning methods during this period.

Haryana Joins In With Local Closures

Some districts in Haryana are also observing school closures on July 16, though the reasons may vary slightly depending on local administrative decisions. Parents are advised to stay updated with district-specific announcements.

Ujjain Schools Closed on Mondays, Open on Sundays

Meanwhile, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the local administration has decided to close all schools every Monday from July 14 to August 11, 2025, to manage the influx of devotees visiting the Mahakal temple. In a move to compensate for lost instructional time, schools will remain open on Sundays during this period.

The government has urged parents and students to check the latest notifications issued by their respective district administrations before heading to school.