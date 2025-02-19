February 26, 27 Telangana holidays; Maha Shivaratri and MLC Elections

The Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on February 26 and 27, 2025. The holiday has been declared to mark Maha Shivaratri and allow for polling in MLC elections. The decision has come as good news to students and employees, who can now eagerly await a well-deserved holiday.

Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

The first day of the festival, February 26, is celebrated as Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival in honour of Lord Shiva. On this day, people keep fasts, night vigils, and special prayers at Shiva temples. The festival is a major part of Hindu culture and is celebrated withfervourr throughout the nation. In Telangana, the festival is especially important, with several devotees flocking to popular Shiva temples such as Sri Sailam and Vemulawada.

MLC Elections

February 27 has been announced as a holiday to make it easier to vote in the MLC elections. Graduate and Teacher MLC seats will be contested through polls in some of the districts, and graduates and teachers can cast their votes. To make it easier for voters to exercise their right, schools in districts going for polls will be closed. The elections are a crucial aspect of the democratic process, and steps have been taken by the government to ensure that all eligible citizens can vote.

2-Day Holidays

The two-day holiday is a welcome relief for students and staff, who have been toiling away all year. The holiday offers students a chance to unwind, recharge, and engage in their hobbies. For staff, the holiday offers an opportunity to take a well-deserved break and spend time with their families.

The Telangana government's decision to announce a two-day holiday for schools and colleges is an appreciable step. The holiday gives students and employees a chance to observe Maha Shivaratri and exercise their democratic rights. We wish all individuals to make the best use of this break and come back refreshed and revitalized.

