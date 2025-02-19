Sai Ketan Rao to be a part of a music album: It's a love cum revenge story

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Sai Ketan Rao is all set to entertain the fans with his next project. He is a part of the music album, which has been directed by Shrikant Tuli.

Talking about the album, Sai Ketan Rao said, “It's a love cum revenge story shot in Lonavala. The song and the picturization have been beautifully done. We shot it in December in beautiful locales and I cannot wait for it to reach the audiences now. I have just wound up the dubbing for the same.”

At the moment, Sai Ketan Rao is in Baku shooting for his next project, the announcements of which are expected to follow soon.

When asked about his future projects, Sai Ketan Rao revealed, “ I am a little particular about what I take up. It has to be worth every effort I put into it and more so it has to be something the people who spend their time watching love it. So yes, there have been lovely offers coming my way, and I am ever thankful and am sure I shall speak of something soon enough, god willing.”

In the meantime, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant recently suffered an unfortunate relapse of an old injury. While the recovery process is not expected to interfere with Sai Ketan Rao's professional commitments, he will have to endure the pain until it settles completely.

Opening up about the injury, Sai Ketan Rao shared, “In 2016 while going to college by bike, I had an accident which resulted in my knee fracture. Fortunately, with the help of my friends, I got dropped off at home and the treatment began, recently however I have started kickboxing and during one such session, I got a shooting pain which resulted in me visiting an orthopedist. I was told the injury from 2016 had relapsed as it had not healed well back then and the bones were not fixed properly. I have now been advised to choose from two options - one being a proper surgery and the next physiotherapy sessions, and I took to physio as surgery will again take close to 6-8 months of healing time, which as an actor would have an adverse effect, and I don't have that much time to heal after."

