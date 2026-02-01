February 2 School Holiday: Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Update

With the new month beginning, many parents and students are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed on February 2. To clear the confusion, it is important to note that February 2 is a regular working day for schools across most parts of India.

There are no national festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on February 2. As a result, schools are expected to function normally and follow their regular academic timetable.

State-wise School Status on February 2

In major states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, there has been no official announcement declaring a school holiday for February 2. Government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and state-board schools in these regions will remain open and conduct classes as usual.

At present, no state government has declared a blanket school holiday for February 2. Unless there is a sudden local order due to weather conditions, administrative reasons, or district-specific events, schools will operate normally.

When Do Schools Usually Get Holidays in February?

While February 2 is not a holiday, students can expect school closures later in the month depending on:

Sundays and scheduled weekends

State-specific festivals or local observances

District-level holidays announced by local authorities

These holidays vary from state to state, so parents are advised to stay updated through official school notices or state education department announcements.

Final Word

To sum up, February 2 is not a school holiday. With no festivals or special occasions falling on the day, schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other states will run as usual.

Students and parents are advised to prepare for a normal school day and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media.

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