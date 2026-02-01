Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Date Fixed! Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most popular and in-demand actresses in Tollywood. After the massive success of Pushpa, she earned the tag of “National Crush” and went on to establish herself as a leading star across South Indian cinema. Beyond the southern film industry, Rashmika has also been making steady progress in Bollywood with back-to-back projects. At present, she is busy shooting for a female-centric film, further strengthening her position as a versatile performer.

While her professional career continues to soar, Rashmika’s personal life has frequently been a topic of discussion on social media and among fans. For quite some time, rumours about her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda have been doing the rounds. Last year, reports even claimed that the two had gotten engaged, though neither Rashmika nor Vijay made any official announcement.

Despite maintaining silence, their occasional comments at public events have kept fans guessing, often adding to the speculation rather than clearing it. This ongoing ambiguity has led to widespread curiosity among their followers.

Recently, fresh rumours suggested that the alleged wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda would take place in Udaipur. However, once again, there was no confirmation from either of the actors. Neither Vijay nor Rashmika has addressed these claims publicly so far.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a video has now gone viral on social media, allegedly linked to their wedding preparations. In the video, two women claiming to be event planners state that they are handling the arrangements for Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding. They further claim that the couple is set to tie the knot on the 2nd of this month.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some netizens have dismissed it as fake and misleading, others have begun congratulating the actors, assuming the news to be true. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the video.

Until Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda personally addresses these rumours, the truth behind the viral claims remains uncertain.