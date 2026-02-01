February 2 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE and BSE Working Today

Many investors are searching online to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on February 2. With questions circulating on social media and search platforms, it is important to clarify that February 2 is a regular working day for the Indian stock market.

There are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions scheduled on February 2 that would lead to a stock market closure. As per the official holiday calendar, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function normally.

This means that equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity markets are expected to remain open and operate as per usual trading hours. Investors, traders, and market participants can go ahead with their planned transactions without any interruption.

Stock market holidays in India are typically declared on account of major national events, festivals, or special observances. Since February 2 does not fall under any such category, there is no trading halt or holiday announced for the day.

Market participants are always advised to check the official holiday list released by the exchanges to avoid confusion. For now, investors can be assured that February 2 is a normal trading session and the markets will remain open.

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