Budget 2026 Impact: What Gets Cheaper, What Becomes Costlier After Budget

With the Union Budget 2026 set to be presented shortly, public attention is firmly fixed on how the announcements will affect everyday expenses. For most households, especially the middle class, the key concern is whether the Budget will ease the pressure of rising prices and offer meaningful tax relief. While some products and services could become more affordable, others may see price increases depending on policy decisions.

The government is expected to place strong emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative while also aiming to improve consumer spending capacity. Against this background, here is a closer look at items that may see price relief and those that could become costlier after Budget 2026.

Items That May Become Cheaper

Smartphones and Mobile Components

A possible reduction in customs duty on components such as camera modules, displays, and other parts could lower production costs for mobile phones assembled in India. This may translate into more affordable smartphone prices for consumers.

Housing and Home Loans

There is growing expectation that the tax deduction limit on interest paid on home loans could be raised significantly. If the current cap of ₹2 lakh is increased to ₹5 lakh, it would provide substantial relief to homebuyers and make housing more accessible.

Health Insurance Premiums

Tax experts have recommended extending health insurance deductions under Section 80D to the new tax regime. If implemented, families could benefit from deductions ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000, helping reduce the overall cost of healthcare.

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Lower import duties or taxes on raw materials used in battery manufacturing could bring down the prices of electric two-wheelers and cars, making clean mobility more affordable.

Life-Saving Medicines and Medical Equipment

A reduction in duties on critical medicines, including cancer drugs, and essential medical devices could ease treatment costs and benefit patients across the country.

Domestically Manufactured Electronics

Home appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines produced within India may become cheaper if the government offers tax incentives or duty relief to manufacturers.

Items That Could Become More Expensive

Imported Luxury Products

High-end watches, designer clothing, premium footwear, and other luxury items imported from overseas may see price hikes if customs duties are increased.

Imported Premium Vehicles

Luxury cars brought into India as completely built units (CBUs) could attract higher taxes, pushing up their retail prices.

Foreign Cosmetics and Beauty Products

Imported perfumes, skincare items, and makeup brands may become costlier due to potential increases in import duties.

Gold and Silver

Changes in import duties on precious metals could affect gold and silver prices. Any upward revision may have a direct impact on jewellery costs.

Possible Tax Relief and Its Impact on Household Savings

Beyond changes in product prices, Budget 2026 may also focus on improving disposable income through direct tax relief. There is speculation that the government could move closer to a zero-tax structure for incomes up to ₹15 lakh under the new tax regime.

Additionally, the standard deduction for salaried taxpayers, currently set at ₹75,000, may be raised to ₹1 lakh. If these proposals are announced, they would result in higher take-home pay and improved savings potential for millions of households.

The Bigger Picture

Overall, Budget 2026 is expected to strike a balance between controlling inflation, encouraging economic growth, and offering consumer relief. While certain imported and luxury items may become more expensive, domestic products and essential services could see price reductions, making the Budget a mixed but carefully calibrated outcome for consumers.

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