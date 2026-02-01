Trimukha BO: Sunny Leone's Film Gets More Theatres, Thanks To Positive Talk

Trimukha has released in theatres on January 30, 2026 to an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. The film is receiving excellent word of mouth, which has translated into strong footfalls across regions. Owing to the massive success and growing demand, the number of screens showcasing Trimukha has been increased significantly.

The producers have expressed immense happiness with the audience response and are delighted by the encouraging turnout in theatres. They conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the audience for the love, support, and appreciation shown towards the film, and thanked everyone for making Trimukha a memorable theatrical success.