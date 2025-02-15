February 17 Holiday or not?

As we approach the middle of February, many of us are wondering if February 17 is a holiday or not. The answer, however, is not a simple yes or no. In India, public holidays vary from state to state, and February 17 is no exception.

State-Wise Holidays

Here's the breakdown of whether February 17 is a holiday or not across various states of India:

Andhra Pradesh: No holiday on February 17.

Telangana: No holiday on February 17.

Tamil Nadu: No holiday on February 17.

Kerala: No holiday on February 17.

Karnataka: No holiday on February 17.

Maharashtra: No holiday on February 17.

Gujarat: No holiday on February 17.

Rajasthan: No holiday on February 17.

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday on February 17 except in Varanasi where the schools re-open on February 17 following holidays for Kumbh Mela.

Bihar: No holiday on February 17.

West Bengal: No holiday on February 17.

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter vacations extend up to February 28.

Punjab: February 17 is a holiday to mark the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

In summary, February 17 is not a general public holiday in the majority of Indian states. Some states such as Punjab and specific districts might celebrate a holiday on this day for particular events. Besides, schools in Varanasi will reopen on February 17 after the Kumbh Mela vacation, and Jammu and Kashmir will keep enjoying winter vacations until February 28. It is always advisable to look up your local government or check the government websites to see if February 17th is a holiday or not in your region.

