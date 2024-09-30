Dussehra Holidays 2024 for schools, colleges state-wise!

September is a month with many holidays for schools and colleges because of festivals and other special days. In addition, the schools and colleges are closed even because of the heavy rains and floods in various parts of the country. Similar to September, October also has several holidays due to the big Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali. Here are the Dussehra or Dasara holidays for schools and colleges state-wise!

Tamil Nadu:

The schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on October 7 after the Department of Education extended the holidays until October 6. The School Education Department had previously announced a five-day holiday from September 27 to October 2 following the quarterly examinations. However, at the request of teacher organizations, the department has decided to keep all schools closed until October 6, including private and government-aided institutions. As a result, classes will resume on October 7. As the Dussehra festival falls on October 12, schools will be closed till October 13 in the state.

Chattisgarh:

Likewise, from October 7 to October 13, 2024, Navratri and Dussehra have been declared closed holidays for the state. Thus, schools will be closed for a total of six days, including the second Saturday and Sunday. Technically, because of Dhanteras on October 29, Narak Chaudas on October 30, Diwali or Lakshmi Puja on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 1, and Bhai Dooj on November 2, all the schools will be off.



Bihar:

Because of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Sunday, October 6, Durga Ashtami on October 10, Durga Navami on October 11, Vijayadashami on October 12, Sunday, October 13, Sunday, October 20, Sunday, October 27, and the Diwali holiday on October 31, Schools will be closed. November 1r and 2 are Bhai Dooj.

Telangana:

The government has declared that Dasara and Badhukamma schools will be closed from October 2 through October 14. The next day of classes is October 15. According to announcements, private schools will be closed for holidays starting on October 1. The upcoming extended weekends are set for Sankranti in January and Christmas in the final week of December.

Jharkhand:

Government schools will be closed on October 9, Durga Puja Saptami, Diwali on November 1, and Chhath on November 6. The Andhra Pradesh education government has announced that schools in the state will be closed from October 3 to October 13.

Karnataka:

Government and private school students were informed of Dussehra's vacation for the year 2024-2025 through a formal notification issued by the Karnataka Public Education Department. Holidays start from October 3 to October, meaning the student has only 17 days of total holidays.

Andhra Pradesh:

When coming to AP, the schools will be closed from October 3 to October 13, which means only 11 days or half a week. The government first declared holidays on October 4, but to take advantage of and follow the educators' request, the government declared holidays even ahead of the official holidays for the next day.

