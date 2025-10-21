Diwali Holidays 2025: Schools Closed Till October 23 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Diwali holidays for all schools across the state. Both government and private schools will observe a four-day holiday from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

Extended Break for Festive Celebrations

The holidays have been declared to allow students to celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with their families and loved ones. With the weekend preceding the holidays, students will enjoy a continuous five-day break, providing ample time to relax and indulge in festive celebrations.

Schools to Reopen Soon

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 24, unless there are any further notifications from local authorities. The holidays are expected to bring relief to students and teachers alike, allowing them to recharge and prepare for the second half of the academic year.

Other States' Holiday Schedules

Several other states have also declared holidays for schools during the festive season. For instance, Rajasthan schools will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, while schools in the Jammu division will observe holidays from October 19 to November 2.

Safety Reminders

School authorities have been advised to remind students and parents about safety precautions during fireworks and festive gatherings. By taking necessary precautions, everyone can enjoy the festive season safely.

The holidays are a welcome break for students, and they can now focus on celebrating Diwali with their families and loved ones.

Also read: October 21, 2025 School Holiday: Check State-Wise List Here