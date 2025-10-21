October 21, 2025 School Holiday: Check State-Wise List Here

This year’s Diwali brought a bit of confusion across the country, with many wondering whether the festival should be celebrated on October 20 or October 21, 2025. While most of India marked Diwali (Deepawali) on Monday, October 20, several schools have decided to keep October 21 as a holiday, extending the festive break for students and teachers.

As the festive week continues with Govardhan Puja on October 22 and Bhai Dooj on October 23, many institutions across states have opted for a longer vacation period. Here’s a detailed look at the state-wise school and bank holiday status for October 21, 2025.

Will Schools Be Closed on October 21, 2025?

Yes, most schools across India are closed on October 21, offering an extended Diwali holiday. Although the main celebration took place a day earlier, many states included Tuesday in their holiday schedule to allow families to continue festive traditions.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools Closed Till November 2

In the Jammu division, the Directorate of School Education has declared Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2, 2025. This applies to all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level.

The University of Jammu has also postponed exams scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23, with new dates to be announced later.

Uttar Pradesh: 5-Day Diwali Holidays

Schools in Uttar Pradesh are on a five-day break from October 20 to October 23, 2025, covering Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Including Sunday, October 19, students enjoy an extended festive period before classes resume later in the week.

Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon): Schools Closed from October 19 to 23

In the National Capital Region, schools have declared holidays from October 19 to October 23.

Some private institutions have extended the closure till October 28 to include Chhath Puja, so parents are advised to check official notices from schools for reopening dates.

Rajasthan: Longest 12-Day Diwali Break

The Rajasthan Education Department has announced a 12-day Diwali vacation from October 13 to October 24, 2025.

This extended schedule gives students and teachers enough time to enjoy family gatherings and festive events.

Bihar: Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Schools in Bihar remain closed from October 20 to October 29, combining Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays.

This extended period applies to both private and government schools, allowing families to observe both major festivals together.

West Bengal: Holidays for Kali Puja and Diwali

In West Bengal, schools are closed from October 20 to October 23 for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Although Kali Puja was celebrated on October 20, many schools kept October 21 as a holiday as part of the festive schedule.

Maharashtra: Schools Closed from October 20 to 23

Most schools in Maharashtra are observing Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

Since school calendars differ across districts and education boards, parents should confirm the exact reopening date directly with their child’s school.

Tamil Nadu: Four-Day Diwali Holidays

In Tamil Nadu, schools are shut from October 18 to October 21, 2025.

With Diwali celebrations on October 20, the four-day break gives students time to enjoy the festival with their families before classes resume midweek.

Karnataka: Breaks for Survey and Diwali

Karnataka schools remained closed between October 8 and October 18, 2025, for a socioeconomic survey, followed by Diwali holidays on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami).

These official holidays ensure everyone can take part in the local Deepavali festivities.